BJP MLA Instigating Caste Violence Through Remarks Supporting Ballia Firing Accused: Rajbhar

Ballia: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday attacked BJP MLA Surendra Singh, accusing him of instigating caste clashes through his statements supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur shooting incident.

The Bairia MLA had come out in support of BJP leader Dhirendra Singh, who was arrested for allegedly killing a man during the allotment of a ration shop here. Rajbhar, who met the victim's family, criticised the MLA for defending the accused and alleged that the legislator was issuing such statements at the behest of the BJP.

"Had any leader other than Surendra Singh issued such statements, a case would have been lodged against him," Rajbhar said, alleging that the BJP was trying to create confusion over (criminal) incidents in Hathras, Durjanpur and other regions, to save its leaders. "Murder in the presence of senior officials in Durjanpur is a very serious matter. Those behind it should be punished," he asserted.

The former state minister also accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of resorting to political vendetta. He alleged that were bigger mafia elements than gangster-turned-politicians like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, in the BJP, but no action has been taken against them.

Rajbhar, whose party is in the fray in the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with the AIMIM, BSP and RLSP, said it would see the end of BJP.

The former minister, who has held around 12 election meetings in Bihar, said his alliance would emerge as a major power and no government would be formed without its support.

Rajbhar was sacked from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet over his outbursts against the BJP. —PTI