BJP Govt Insensitive Towards Farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday flayed the BJP-led central government and said the way it is being insensitive towards farmers and showing a defiant attitude is a direct insult to the 'Annadata' (farmers).

Yadav tweeted: "The way the BJP government is being insensitive towards farmers and acting towards them with a defiant attitude is directly an insult to the farmers. It is highly condemnable. Now the people of the country are also standing with the farmers and asking the government. Those who see the smoke rising in the world, why do they fail to see the fire within the country?"

Earlier, Yadav wrote that during the previous SP regime in Uttar Pradesh, work on the Purvanchal Expressway for the development of Purvanchal had been started but the BJP could not take it forward. He said when the SP would come back to power, they would complete it. The people of UP are plagued by such attitude of the BJP government in the state. It is supposed to be an expressway but it is being built at the speed of a bullock cart, he said. —IANS