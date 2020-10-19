Ballia accused sent to judicial custody

Ballia: Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in the Ballia incident in which a person was shot dead in a panchayat meeting on Thursday, was sent on 14-day judicial custody by the CJM court on Monday.

Dhirendra Singh was arrested by the Special Task Force in Lucknow on Sunday and then taken to Ballia where he was produced before the court on Monday after a medical examination.

Dhirendra Singh had shot dead Jai Prakash Pal over a dispute over allotment of ration shops. The murder took place in the presence the sub-divisional magistrate and circle officer, both of whom were later suspended.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has bene openly supporting the accused. He was pulled up for his behaviour by the party leadership on Sunday.

—IANS