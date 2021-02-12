Bail plea of 2 Hathras accused rejected

Hathras: A special SC/ST court has dismissed the bail petition of two of the four accused in the Hathras gang rape and murder case of the 19-year-old girl.

The victim's lawyer, Bhagirath Singh, said that Ravi and Lovekush had moved a bail application and the same was dismissed by the court of special judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Hathras, B.D. Bharti on Thursday.

Last month, the court had dismissed the bail application of accused Ramu after hearing the arguments, he added.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the court in Hathras and invoked charges against four accused -- Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu and Lovekush.

They have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 376A (punishment for causing death resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) and 376D (gang rape) of the IPC, and under Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act (offence punishable with imprisonment for a term of 10 years or more against a person on the grounds that the person belongs to an SC or ST community).

The CBI had registered the case on October 11 and started investigating two days after that.

The case had hit the headlines in September last year when the victim died after battling for life for almost ten days. Her body was hurriedly cremated in the dead of the night which further fueled the controversy.

