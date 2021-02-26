Baby beheaded, mother found dead in UP

Bulandshahr: A mentally challenged mother allegedly beheaded her 13-month-old baby and then apparently ended her own life in a village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the woman, Jitendri, 23, was mentally challenged and her husband works as a tailor in Rajasthan.

Jitendri, on Thursday, allegedly beheaded her infant son and jumped off the roof of her home in Vijay Naglia.



The sisters-in-law of Jitendri said she heard someone jump off the roof. When they did not see Jitendri and her son in the room, they reached upstairs, where they found the beheaded baby.

She told the police that they started searching for Jitendri and found a room in an abandoned house in the backyard, locked from the inside.

When they broke open the room, Jitendri was found lying unconscious with injury marks around the neck.

Jitendri succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital.

A sickle, a packet of poisonous substance and a milk bottle were also found nearby, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway.

--IANS

