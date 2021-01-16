At Commisionerate's Anniversary Feast, Noida Top Cop Turns 'Food Server' To Personnel

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Friday donned a new role of a food server to hundreds of his force personnel and their families as they celebrated the one year anniversary of the commissionerate.

The senior IPS officer had on January 15, 2020 taken over as the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, two days after the Uttar Pradesh government''s announcement for the major change in the policing system for its district adjoining Delhi.

A "bada khana" (big feast) was organised on Friday night for the police force and their family members at Police Lines in Surajpur that witnessed participation of all senior officers, according to an official statement. "Police Commissioner and other senior officials on the occasion served food to the police personnel and their families, including children, who joined the feast. Around 1,500 police officials had joined the feast," it stated. Pictures of Singh, donning a black overcoat, were also shared on social media showing the ADG-rank officer going from one table to another to serve out delicacies to police personnel and their families. —PTI