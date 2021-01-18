App For Performing 'Puja' In Pandemic

Prayagraj: An app, launched by a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Kishor Fogla, at the ongoing Magh Mela, is helping devotees to use technology for religious purposes.

The app is particularly useful for those who cannot undertake pilgrimage amid the ongoing pandemic outbreak. "The Bhagwaanji app gives a quick access to the larger reservoir of information on Hindu religion. The app will help devotees to know about dharma-karma, puja, vrat katha, bhoj (feast), gau seva. They can also book puja or bhoj online," he added.

He explained, "If a devotee from Mumbai wants to perform a special puja at Sangam or wants to hold Brahmin bhoj, but is unable to come, then the person can book it online. The puja or bhoj will be organized after making required arrangements."

The app also offers information about holy cities like Deoghar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, Rishikesh and Ayodhya.

'Bhagwaanji' is offering information about religious sites across the country and facilitating booking for puja and yajna. Any app user can book puja, seva, prasad, VIP passes, guided tours, in both online and offline modes.

"I created the app for the convenience of devotees and pilgrims so that they can know about religious sites, puja methods, upcoming festivals, religious and spiritual activities taking place across the country," Fogla told reporters. Devotees who usually search for priests for performing special prayers, can book one through the app. —IANS