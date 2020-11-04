Allahabad HC Rejects Plea Objecting To Live-In Relationship Of Two Women In Shamli

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has rejected a petition objecting to the live-in relationship of two women in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli city and directed the police to extend protection to the two.

"Enforcing the constitutional rights of citizens is its duty and not the 'morality' of a society," a bench of Justice SK Gupta and Justice Pankaj Bhatia said while directing Shamli Police to give protection to the two women.

The bench reportedly quoted a Supreme Court judgment by which Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was decriminalised and observed that the petition highlighted the "stark reality" of the society where "citizens are facing discrimination" on account of their sexual orientation.

The High Court was hearing a plea against the live-in relationship of two women in Shamli. —ANI