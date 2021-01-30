Allahabad HC orders UP DGP to remove hoardings giving out information on criminals

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Saturday ordered the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to take off the hoardings giving out information on top 10 criminals, put up outside police stations in Prayagraj and Kanpur.

The names of the criminals have been publicly displayed outside the police stations in Prayagraj and Kanpur in the list of top 10. This was stated in a petition filed objecting to the practice.

The orders were given by a bench of Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Agrawal.

The court ruled that the hoardings carry the names and identities of the criminals along with information about their criminal history, which is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

"It is unnecessary to publicly display information about criminals outside the police stations and violates Article 21. This is contrary to human dignity," the court said on Saturday.

However, the court has not considered it wrong to prepare a list of criminals for surveillance.

The court has also directed the DGP to issue circulars to all police stations in this regard. (ANI)