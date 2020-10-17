Top
Aligarh Police's Twitter Handle 'Hacked', FIR Filed

 The Hawk |  17 Oct 2020 2:46 PM GMT

Aligarh: An FIR has been registered against unidentified people for allegedly hacking the official Twitter handle of Aligarh police and retweeting an offensive cartoon.

Arvind Kumar, SP Crime, Aligarh, said, "We have found that the Aligarh police's Twitter handle was hacked and then an objectionable tweet from some other handle was retweeted. It was some objectionable cartoon."

"We have reported the matter to Twitter and we are trying to trace the hacker," he added. —ANI

