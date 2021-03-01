Akhilesh Meets Khali In Lucknow

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met well-known wrestler, 'The Great Khali' a.k.a Dilip Singh Rana, at his party office in Lucknow.

Khali said Akhilesh Yadav's charismatic personality and energy can't be expressed in words.

As former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh had encouraged youth to take up sports. Khali was on a private visit to Lucknow. Akhilesh said his party had always appreciated sportspersons and had given them Yash Bharti awards. —IANS