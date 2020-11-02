Agra's Covid recovery rate nears 93%

Agra: With 48 fresh cases in the district, Agra's Covid-19 tally now stands at 7,281. So far there have been 148 deaths while the number of discharged was 6,763 as per the state health department.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the recovery rate in the district was 92.89 per cent. This is above the national recovery rate of 91.54 per cent.

He said the number of samples collected for testing had reached 2,68,718 .

The health department officials said the statewide campaign to randomly test groups of people by their vocations, continued on Sunday. Of the 549 restaurant workers tested only two were found positive.

The fall in temperature and increase in the air pollution load continue to worry doctors as they see a surge in the number of cases in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the OPD at the S.N. Medical College opened on Monday after almost eight months.

—IANS