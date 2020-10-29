Agra reports 34 new cases, over 6,000 have recovered

Agra: Agra recorded its 144th death from Covid-19, even as 34 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the total number of cases so far is 7,098, while 6,636 have been discharged after recovery.

The number of active cases has come down to 318. The total number of samples collected for testing is 2,58,150. The recovery rate is above 93 per cent, said Singh.

Though there has been a dramatic drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Taj city, for the past fortnight, doctors warn this could be a deceptive lull before the imminent surge as temperature drops in the coming weeks.

Doctors at the medical college said there was some respite for the moment, but the fear of a surge is real, as people were seen as complacent and violating all guidelines.

In the markets, a large number of people were moving around without masks. Despite restrictions on religious gatherings, a large number of people gathered for Durga idol immersions and most were not adhering to Covid protocals. Most temples in Mathura and Vrindavan are now open to devotees.

"Ahead of Diwali, a healthy upturn in economic activities is discernible and people are now freely moving around," Chaturbhuj Tiwari, a computer shopkeeper of Sanjay Place commercial complex said.

Eminent astrologer Pramod Gautam, chairman of Vedic Sutram claimed that the spread of Covid-19 in India would start receding due to a change in the position of several planets. This trend will now gain momentum, he said.

—IANS