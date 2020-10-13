Advocate kills parents over property dispute

Bareilly: An advocate, Durgesh Prasad, shot dead his father and mother in the Meerganj area in Bareilly district on Tuesday, following a property dispute, police said.

Lalta Prasad, the father, has two sons and four daughters. The 72-year-old man had given one house to Durgesh and another to his younger son Umesh while he lived with his wife in the third house.

There was a dispute between him and Durgesh over the passage to the house.

Durgesh came to meet his father on Tuesday and sprayed him with bullets. When his mother came out on hearing the gunshots, she was also fired upon by the son.



Both died on the spot and Durgesh is absconding after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan, said that the two bodies had been sent for post mortem and police teams have been set up to search for the accused.

—IANS