Adityanath To Virtually Inaugurate Noida Multipurpose Indoor Stadium

 The Hawk |  23 Jan 2021 3:43 PM GMT

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, will inaugurate the newly-built multipurpose indoor stadium in Noida virtually on Saturday.

The stadium built at a cost of Rs 101-crore and sprawling over 8,040 square metres has a seating capacity of 4000, according to a government spokesperson. According to the spokesperson, the stadium has facilities for a number of sports, including Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Handball, Volleyball, Gymnastics, Judo, Wrestling, Boxing, Weight lifting and Taekwondo.

He added this arena has also capability to host cultural programmes and has facilities to organise national and international level competitions. —ANI

Updated : 23 Jan 2021 3:43 PM GMT
