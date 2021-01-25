Adityanath Presses UP Sub Regional Plan 2021

New Delhi (The Hawk): A new UP Sub Regional Plan 2021 underway at present in what is being termed as (all set to become) Mahant Aadityanath's UP Sub Regional Plan 2021 to take the state on top of the country as before when UP showed ways to the whole country and the rest followed it which is true to a great extent even today.

Aadityanath's quest for "New Urban UP" intensified insofar as urbanisation level in NCR largely been influenced by the regional economy of NCT Delhi. In the UP Sub-region, the urbanisation level is not uniform. In 2011, of the total urban population of 70.46 lakh of UP Sub-region, 52.26 lakh (74.17%) is living in 11 Class I cities of which Noida, Greater Noida and Khora do not have municipal bodies. Share of the population of Class I cities (GhaziabadLoni, Noida) of CNCR is 39.60% to the total urban population of UP Sub-region. Share of population of Metro Centres and Regional Centres/ Complexes to the total urban population is 59.71%. It indicates that process of urbanisation in UP Sub-region is largely confined to CNCR towns of UP Subregion creating spatial imbalances with reference to the urbanisation. The urbanisation level in UP Sub-region increased from 27.97% in 1981 to 48.33% in 2011.

All these have been personally assessed by Aadityanath. Inspite of increase in density of population in Haryana and UP Sub-regions, density of population in NCT Delhi continued unabated. Density of UP Sub-region has more than doubled from 642 persons/ sq km in 1981 to 1,344 persons/ sq km in 2011. The density of population in all parts of UP Sub-region has increased but the density of Ghaziabad district (including Hapur) is 3,954 persons/ sq km in 2011 which has increased more than five times.Physical Setting UP Sub-region lies in the western part of Uttar Pradesh between the doab area of Yamuna and Ganga Rivers. It lies between 29°17' and 28°05' North latitude and 77°09' and 77°28' East longitude. River Ganga forms the eastern boundary and Yamuna forms the western boundary of the Subregion. The other important rivers which traverse through this region are Hindon and Kali. The entire Sub-region is a highly fertile double cropped alluvial plain. The region is gently sloping (0-1%) from north to south. 1.6 Administrative Set-up, District Profile And Features The UP Sub-region comprises of six districts namely Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Baghpat Gautam Budh Nagar and Hapur. Hapur district has been carved out of Ghaziabad district in 2011.

NCR has a population of 4.60 crore of which UP Sub-region has 1.45 crore (31.69% of NCR's population). It is one of the most prosperous areas of UP with the highest per capita income. Out of a total 108 urban settlements of NCR, UP Sub-region comprises of 63 urban settlements and out of 7,528 rural settlements of NCR, it comprises of 3,185 rural settlements. Among Settlements and Population of UP Sub-region Type of Settlement Number of Settlements Population (2011) Urban 63 70,46,483 Rural 3,168 75,37,751 Total 3,231 1,45,84,234.

In order to plan for the future development of the Sub-region the current situation, problems, potential and opportunities have been assessed. The report analyzes various aspects of UP Subregion with respect to the problems and needs of the area.

Regional Plan-2021 proposes "to harness the spread of the developmental impulse and agglomeration economies generated by Delhi for harmonized, balanced and environmentally sustainable spatio-economic development of the NCR with effective cooperation of the participating States". The NCR Regional Plan 2021 aims "to promote growth and balanced development of the National Capital Region". This is envisaged through the following objectives: i. Providing suitable economic base for future growth by identification and development of regional settlements capable of absorbing the economic development impulse of NCT-Delhi. ii. Providing efficient and economical rail and road based transportation network well integrated with the landuse patterns to support the balanced regional development in such identified settlements. iii. Minimizing adverse environmental impacts that may occur in the process of development proposed in the NCR. iv. Developing selected urban settlements with urban infrastructural facilities such as transport, power, communication, drinking water, sewerage, drainage etc. comparable with NCT-Delhi. v. Providing a rational landuse pattern in order to protect and preserve good agricultural land and utilise the unproductive land for urban uses. vi. Promoting sustainable development in the region to improve quality of life. vii. Improving the efficiency of existing methods of resource mobilization and adopt innovative methods of resource mobilization and facilitate, attract and guide private investment in desired direction. Keeping in view the above objectives, four Policy Zones are proposed in the Regional Plan-2021. These are as follows: a. NCT Delhi In this zone, no new large economic activity, (industries, wholesale trade and commerce) which may generate large number of employment both in formal and informal sector, should be permitted. Only those activities necessary to sustain the local population of Delhi should be permitted. b. Central National Capital Region (CNCR) The opportunities presented by CNCR need to be upgraded in order to enable it to compete effectively with NCT-Delhi in terms of economic opportunities, educational and health facilities, comprehensive transport system, residential opportunities, social infrastructure and quality of SUB-REGIONAL PLAN 2021 Aims, Objectives and Policy Zones NCR Planning Cell, Uttar Pradesh 5 environment. In order to achieve a strong economic base, the major economic and non-polluting activities desiring to get located in NCT-Delhi should be located in the urbanisable areas planned in this zone. c. Highway Corridor Zone (HCZ) This zone of 300 sq km is proposed with a minimum width of 500 metres inclusive of green buffer, on either sides of the right-of-way (ROW) along the National Highways (NH) No. 1, 2, 8, 10, 24, 58 and 91 converging at Delhi to enable the planned and regulated development along these highways outside the existing controlled/development areas. In this zone activities will be permitted as per the zoning regulation of Regional Plan 2021. In this zone, excluding green buffer zone, landuse will be permitted by the respective State Government depending upon economic pressure, local situation and development potential of the areas. Utmost care will be taken while planning these zones to ensure that the activities being permitted in this zone are segregated from highway traffic by providing the green belts, service roads and controlled access to the highways. d. Rest of NCR In the Rest of NCR, the policy of induced development of Metro towns and priority towns as laid down in Regional Plan 2001 will continue in the Regional Plan 2021. Level of physical and social infrastructure in urban as well as rural areas has to be upgraded by the Centre and the concerned State in order to achieve induced growth in the areas as well as encourage private investors to invest in the policy zones.

The UP Sub-regional Plan 2021 has proposed the development of the Sub-region through Policy Zones suggested: Central National Capital Region (CNCR) ii. Highway Corridor Zone iii. Rest of NCR, etc