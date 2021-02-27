Adityanath Pays Floral Tributes To Sant Ravidas

Lucknow: Paying floral tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has started working on the beautification of the seer's birthplace in Varanasi.

He requested members of the Sant Ravidas Seva Samiti to prepare an action plan for the beautification drive.

Paying tributes to the seer, the CM said his birth in Kashi 645 years ago gave a new dimension to the tradition of Sanatan Dharma in India.

Addressing an event organised at the Sant Ravidas temple in Lucknow, the chief minister said the spiritual practice is the result of a pure mind and Guru Ravidas is the biggest example of this.

"Guru Ravidasji perfectly demonstrated how a person achieves greatness through his deeds and how one should be revered," he said.

The CM said while facing hypocrisies of society throughout his life, the seer always worked to strengthen Sanatan Hinduism. Thanking the members of the committee, the chief minister said it has been working to propagate the teachings of the seer for the past 83 years with their limited means. —PTI