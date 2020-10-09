Action if anti-smog guns not installed: UPPCB

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has warned developers in the state that action will be initiated if construction sites in their cities are found running without anti-smog guns.

The UPPCB is checking construction sites ahead of the onset of the winter season which witnesses a spike in air pollution levels.

Anti-smog guns spray atomized water (tiny droplets of water) up to a height of 50 metres, creating an artificial mist, which is expected to stick to air-borne pollutants and bring them down to the ground. The use of the device helps suppress air-borne particles and dust on road surface.

"We will conduct inspection at all sites where construction is ongoing across the cities and if rules are not being complied with, legal action will be taken," the UPPCB official spokesman said.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has already asked all developers to install anti-smog guns to contain air pollution at their respective construction sites, especially in Noida.

The UPPCB in September had also reminded developers to install anti-smog guns at all sites so that air pollution can be checked.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari had asked district officials to ensure that developers do not flout orders of the Supreme Court in this regard.

The apex court had, in January this year, made it mandatory for developers, government bodies and other agencies to keep in check and mitigate air pollution at construction sites.

According to the state government, all construction sites of 20,000 square metres or above need to have anti-smog gun on their premises to contain air pollution.

—IANS