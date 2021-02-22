Accused in 17-yr-old girl's murder arrested from Hardoi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested an accused who was on the run in the Begampur murder case in which a 17-year-old girl was hammered to death in Rohini. The accused Laik was arrested from Hardoi in UP, police said.

Rohini DCP P.K. Mishra said the accused was trying to flee when he was arrested.

The police said 25-year-old Laik absconded after allegedly murdering the girl with a hammer on Friday evening. The victim's kin had gone to fetch some grocery items from the market at the time of the incident. Later, Laik bolted the door from outside before fleeing the spot.

Both the suspect and the victim's families were neighbours in Bawana and had known each other for years. A year back the girl's family had shifted to Begampur in Rohini. However, the accused Laik kept visiting the family.

Laik is from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and the girl's family is from Etah. The parents of the victim are factory workers. The accused is also a factory worker. He would be produced in court by the police and would be questioned on the motive for the murder.

—IANS