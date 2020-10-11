AAP's Sanjay Singh Questions 'Delay' In CBI Probe Into Hathras Case

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday questioned the delay in CBI inquiry in the alleged gang-rape and death of a young woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and asked why pieces of evidence were being overlooked. "The Yogi government is trying to save the culprits in the Hathras gang-rape case and weakening it. The statement before the death is considered as a strong one and the victim had taken the names of the culprits," Singh told media personnel here. Accusing the government of destroying evidence, he said that "along with the body, necessary evidence were also set on fire".

The last rites of the woman were not performed and the body was set on fire using petrol in a hurry, he said.

He also questioned the alleged delay in CBI inquiry in the case, saying it has been seven days but the notification for the purpose has not been issued till now. "The Yogi government is trying to save the culprits in the name of SIT inquiry. This government has nothing to do with the grief of the poor family. The mentality of the BJP and the Yogi government is anti-Dalit," he said.

Singh alleged that instead of proper inquiry, the Yogi government is "out to tarnish the image and character of the bereaved family".

"Now the Yogi government is out to term this crime as an international conspiracy to instigate riots which is most ridiculous," the AAP leader said. —PTI