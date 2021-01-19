90-Year-Old Woman Thrashed By Daughter-In-Law

Agra: A 90-year-old woman, Maya Devi, was allegedly beaten up by her daughter-in-law, 60, with a broom in the Bah area because the old woman went out of the house without informing her.

A video of the incident, that went viral on social media, purportedly shows Maya Devi lying on a cot crying and screaming for help as her daughter-in-law, Munni Devi, thrashes her.

Taking cognisance of the video, Agra police has now registered an FIR against Munni Devi under section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences).

The woman was produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and later released on a bail on Monday.

K. Ventak Ashok, Superintendent of Police (East) told reporters that both, the victim and the accused, are widows and stay together in the Bhaupura village.

Munni Devi told the police that she was upset as her mother-in-law has a habit of going out without informing and then she has to search for her across the village. The SP said Munni Devi was instructed not to misbehave with the nonagenarian woman and respect her. Police gave food to Maya Devi and assured her help in future. —IANS