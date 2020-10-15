9-Year-Old Raped By Neighbour: Police

Banda: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the girl was alone in her home in a village under Bisanda police station area. It came to light when the mother of the girl returned home late evening after which a case was lodged, a police official said. Samsuddin (22), the neighbour, has been arrested, he said. The victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, he added. —PTI