700 kg buffalo meat seized in Noida, 3 arrested

Noida (UP): Three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh''s Noida on Monday for alleged cruelty against animals after 700 kg of buffalo meat was seized from them, police said.

The accused, who were held from Sector 8 under Sector 20 police station limits, have also been booked under laws related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

â€œThose held have been identified as Faizal Qureshi, a Noida local, Gulfaam and Naeem, both hailing from Meerut district,â€ according to a police statement.

â€œPolice found 700 kg of buffalo meat from the accused men along with two normal knives and a chopper knife,â€ it added.

An FIR has been lodged against the trio under Indian Penal Code sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignantÂ act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)Â besides provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.



Further proceedings are underway, they added.

—PTI

