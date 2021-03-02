60 Institutions To Be Affiliated To Atal University

Lucknow: As many as 60 government and private medical colleges will be affiliated to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) which will be ready by the end of 2021.

So far, the consent letters have been given to as many as 11 medical colleges and 60 nursing colleges. According to the government spokesman, the varsity is being built at the cost of over Rs 200 crore, for which the government has made available 50 acres of land for the construction. An administrative block will also be built in an area of 20 acres. In the first phase of the ABVMU, other medical colleges will be offered affiliation. In this regard, the draft has been created by the institute and concerned authorities. The second phase will include admissions of the MBBS students.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.K. Singh stated that a grand auditorium will be set up in the campus, in which 2,500 people can sit at a time. The university is also planning to provide accommodation for Vice Chancellor, doctors, officers, and other employees on the campus. With the establishment of Atal Medical University, the path of affiliation of medical colleges, paramedical colleges, dental, and nursing colleges will become easier. It is to be mentioned that the university will also work in the area of 'Affiliation, Assessment, Admission, Enrolment' for all medical courses. —IANS