6 Hurt In Clash Over Property Dispute In UP's Chitrakoot: Police

Chitrakoot: Six people were injured following a clash over a plot of land on the Chibo road located under the Rajapur police station in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

There is an ongoing dispute between Bhola Mishra and Manoj Tiwari over the ownership of a housing plot on the Chibo road in Rajapur township and the matter is in court, Rajapur Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Singh said.

On Thursday afternoon, the associates of Mishra and Tiwari armed with lathis and axes clashed with each other, resulting in injuries to six people, the SHO said. The police rushed to the spot and took the injured to a government hospital, he added.

Both sides have got FIRs lodged over the incident and a probe is on, the SHO said, adding that no arrest has so far been made. —PTI