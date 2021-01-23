50-year-old widow raped in UP's Mahoba: Police

Mahoba (UP): A 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped and made pregnant by a man from her village in the City Kotwali police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who got an FIR lodged on Friday, has alleged that the accused, Akhilesh Ahirwar, barged into her house on the night of December 7 last year and raped her, City Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

The woman has claimed that she is pregnant and has also alleged that the accused has threatened to kill her, the SHO said.

The woman would be sent for a medical examination on Saturday, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding.

—PTI