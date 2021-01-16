5-year-old Girl Raped in Village in UP's Banda, Accused Arrested

Banda: 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in the village under the Girwa police station area, they said.

A man has been arrested in this connection, Circle Officer (CO) Nareni Siyaram said. The 23-year-old man had lured the minor to a secluded spot by offering her Rs 10. He allegedly raped the girl there, the CO said.

When the girl's family went to the house of the accused to complain about the incident, he and his family members threatened to kill them, police said. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested on Friday night and three of his family were held for issuing life threats, the CO said.

The girl, who is in a serious condition, has been admitted to hospital and additional force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.

—PTI