5 UP Farmers Climb Atop Water Tank, Threaten Suicide

Shahjahanpur: Five farmers climbed atop a water tank and threatened to jump off it on Friday, alleging that they were unable to sell their crop at a designated centre in Uttar Pradesh''s Shahjahanpur district, officials said.

The farmers also overturned their trolley loaded with paddy in protest, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surendra Kumar said a case will be registered against the incharge of the paddy purchase centre, which refused to buy the crop. "There are 10 paddy purchase centres at Roza grain market. When the farmers'' crop was not bought at a centre, they overturned their trolley full of paddy and climbed on top of a wanter tank, threatening to end their lives," the SDM told PTI.

A police team arrived at the site and pacified the farmers -- Anil Kumar, Ajit Verma, Ashish Verma, Rajnish Kumar and Awadhesh -- after which they came down, he said.

The farmers were later able to sell their paddy at another centre, the SDM said. —PTI