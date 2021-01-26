5 killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP

Bhadohi (UP): At least five persons were killed when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck in the Gopiganj area in Bhadohi district on Tuesday morning.

The ambulance was going from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, carrying a dead body.

Sources said the ambulance was moving at a high speed and the driver apparently could not see the truck parked on the roadside due to dense fog.

All the five persons in the ambulance, including the driver, died on the spot.

—IANS



