42 Illegal Metal Melting Units Demolished In Ghaziabad

 The Hawk |  18 Oct 2020 3:49 PM GMT

Ghaziabad: Forty-two illegal metal melting units in Ghaziabad's Loni have been demolished by authorities for causing air pollution, an official said on Saturday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that action was initiated upon directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

To contain air pollution, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15. The demolition drive was carried out in Amar Vihar colony on Friday under the supervision of Loni Sub Divisional Magistrate Khalid Anjum, the DM said.

