Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > 40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Leopard In Uttarakhand

40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Leopard In Uttarakhand

 The Hawk |  25 Jan 2021 3:54 PM GMT

40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Leopard In Uttarakhand
X

Pithoragarh: A 40-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in a village here on Monday, officials said.

Seema Devi (40), a resident of Harali Agar village in Devalthal area of the district, was attacked by the leopard when she was cutting grass in a field along with other local women, SDFO of Pithoragarh forest division Navin Pant said.

The leopard dragged the woman for a few metres but ran away leaving her behind as the other women accompanying her raised an alarm, he said. She soon succumbed to her injuries, Pant said. This is the third death due to a leopard attack reported from the area in three months, he said. —PTI

Updated : 25 Jan 2021 3:54 PM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   Leopard   SDFO   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X