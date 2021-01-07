Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > 38-Year-Old Woman Raped In UPs Ballia

38-Year-Old Woman Raped In UP's Ballia

 The Hawk |  7 Jan 2021 2:59 PM GMT

38-Year-Old Woman Raped In UPs Ballia
X

Ballia: A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh last week, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was lodged on Wednesday based on a complaint from the victim, who alleged that her 36-year-old neighbour came to her house when she was alone and raped her, station house officer of Rasra Kotwali police station Saurabh Rai said.

The woman was sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added. —PTI

Updated : 7 Jan 2021 2:59 PM GMT
Tags:    Rape   UP   Minor   FIR   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X