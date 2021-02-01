Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > 30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In UP

30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In UP

 The Hawk |  1 Feb 2021 3:28 PM GMT

30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In UP
X

Amethi: A 30-year-old man has been beaten to death allegedly by six bike-borne people here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kapil Jaiswal was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

The victim''s father said that his son had a dispute with one Neeraj Pandey a week ago and he had threatened his son. He alleged that Neeraj got his son killed. Circle Officer of Gauriganj Gurmeet Singh said police were probing the matter. —PTI

Updated : 1 Feb 2021 3:28 PM GMT
Tags:    UP   Death   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X