3 Police Constables Suspended In UP's Bulandshahr

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council acting chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh administered the oath to the newly-elected nine members of the House on Friday.

Those who took the oath include BJP members Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ashwani Tyagi, Govind Narayan, Dinesh Sharma, Dharmveer Singh, Lakshman Prasad, Swatantra Dev Singh, Salil Vishnoi and Surendra Chaudhari, according to a statement. While Swatantra Dev Singh is the state unit president of the BJP, Dinesh Sharma is the deputy chief minister and Arvind Kumar Sharma a former IAS officer. Among those present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the statement by the principal secretary of the Legislative Council said. In the recent elections to the upper house, 10 members of the BJP and two of Samajwadi party were elected unopposed. —PTI