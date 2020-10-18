3 Drown In Ganga While Taking Bath

Ballia: Three persons, including a minor, drowned while taking a bath in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Shivrampur ghat on Saturday and the bodies were fished out this morning, they said.

On Saturday morning, Abhishek Paswan (17), Deependra Singh (19), Lakhan Sahu (25), Vishal Yadav (16) and Sandeep Yadav (23) had gone to take bath in the river, said SHO, Kotwali police station, Vipin Singh.

While bathing, they suddenly started drowning. Locals rushed to help them and managed to rescue Lakhan and Vishal. Abhishek, Deependra and Sandeep could not be saved. Their bodies were recovered from the river on Sunday morning, he added.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said. PTI