28-year-old Farmer Found Dead Near Tubewell Where He Slept in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Kaushambi police station area, they said.

The police said Kumar had gone to sleep near the tubewell on Friday night. His blood-stained body was later found by his family members who informed the police. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said Kumar did not have enmity with anyone in the village. A case has been registered against unidentified attackers.

—PTI