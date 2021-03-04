26-Year-Old Man, Minor Girlfriend Commit Suicide In UP's Chitrakoot: Police

Chitrakoot: A 26-year-old man and his minor girlfriend allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Guraula village in the Manikpur area. The villagers saw the bodies of Rajkishore and the 15-year-old girl on the railway track and informed the police, Manikpur Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chandra Chaurasia said.

According to the police, Rajkishore and the girl were in a relationship and their families were against it.

Both had gone missing from their houses and separate FIRs were lodged on the basis of complaints from their family members. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. —PTI