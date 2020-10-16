240 Cases Of Stubble Burning Surfaced Since Oct 1 In UP

Lucknow: Devesh Chaturvedi, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture on Thursday said that since October 1 this year, about 240 cases of stubble burning have surfaced.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "We are spreading awareness on ill effects of stubble burning in the state. Since October 1, about 240 cases of stubble burning have surfaced which is also less as compared to last year."

"On these stubble burning incidents, we have registered over 180 FIRs and imposed a fine of about Rs 3.5 lakhs in total. We are taking all measures to prevent stubble burning," he said. "We are creating awareness among farmers about the harm caused by stubble burning. We are also providing pieces of equipment related to stubble management to individual farmers and their groups," he added. —ANI