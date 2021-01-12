20 Injured In Clash Over Stray Cattle In Uttar Pradesh

Top
 The Hawk |  12 Jan 2021 3:41 PM GMT

Chitrakoot: A total of 20 people were injured in a clash between two groups over chasing away stray cattle, police said on Monday.

A heated argument ensued between Manish Tripathi and Suryabali Tripathi in Teermau village on Sunday which soon turned into a clash, they said.

Twenty people were injured in the clash and the condition of three of them was stated to be serious, SHO of Rajapur police station Anil Singh said. A case was registered against 17 people in connection with the matter, he said. —PTI

