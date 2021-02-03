Top
2 Men Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Teenage Girl

 3 Feb 2021

2 Men Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Teenage Girl
Banda: A court here has sentenced two men to 20 years imprisonment for raping a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh''s Banda district in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions (POCSO) Court Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Lavlesh and Suresh, who are cousins.

The girl was raped on January 13, 2019. She was 17 years old then, government counsel Ramsufal Singh said on Wednesday. She was raped at a village in the Bisanda area of the district and the duo was arrested on January 22, 2019, he said. —PTI

