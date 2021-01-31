2 Army Men Killed In Yamuna Expressway Accident

Top
 The Hawk |  31 Jan 2021 3:19 PM GMT

Agra: Two army men were killed when their Scorpio lost control and rammed into a divider near milestone 74 on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura's Naujheel area on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Lance Naik Pradeep Singh Sardar, 35, from Gwalior and Guru Bakshish Singh, 42, from Tarn Taran as per available documents.

The accident was caused due to dense fog.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed, said police. —IANS

Updated : 31 Jan 2021 3:19 PM GMT
The Hawk


