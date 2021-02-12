19-year-old held for bank fraud

Agra: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly cheating various banks by opening fake accounts using forged documents.

He also duped finance companies to buy high end consumer and electronic items.



The accused has been identified as Yogesh Kumar, a B.Sc first year student and a resident of Hathras.



The accused had opened, at least, 10 fake accounts in various banks including the Axis Bank, ICICI, IDBI, and IndusInd bank and applied for loans in HDFC bank and Bajaj Finance.



"Two mobile phones, three LED TVs, one Gym machine, one Sony home theatre, three fake Aadhaar cards and one Apple laptop have been recovered from his possession," said Vijay Tomar, cyber-crime officer in Agra.

Tomar added that the accused belongs to a well-off family, but was doing it to earn quick money.

The matter came to light after Bajaj Finance Company manager lodged a police complaint against an unidentified person for taking loan by producing fake documents in Agra, Aligarh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura and Delhi.

The finance company noticed the fraud when it did not receive the EMI for the products, bought by him, on time.

The youth's modus operandi was to use the fake Aadhaar card after putting his picture on it for opening a fake bank account and buying SIM cards for getting OTP. He used a PVC card printer for taking out a hard copy of the Aadhaar card which is to be produced at the time of opening the account.

He also checked CIBIL score (consumer's credit score) before applying for a loan.

Tomar said that Kumar has been booked under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly) along with 467, 468, 471 of IPC at Jadishpura police station and further investigations are on.

