1,822 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take UP's Tally To Over 4.81 Lakh; Death Toll 7,025

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 7,025 on Saturday with 21 more fatalities, while 1,822 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.81 lakh, an official said.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,822 fresh cases were recorded in the state while those discharged during this period were 2,426," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said. "The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,768 while a total of 4,51,070 patients have been treated and discharged so far," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 4,81,863. According to a health bulletin issued here, the fatality count of the state has risen to 7,025 with 21 new deaths. On Friday, over 1.45 lakh samples were tested, taking the total tests conducted in the state for COVID-19 so far to over 1.48 crore, Sehgal said. Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Meerut and two each were reported from Varanasi and Sitapur, the bulletin said, adding that Lucknow reported 274 fresh cases followed by 205 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 103 cases in Meerut. —PTI