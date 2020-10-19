1,746 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Push UP's Tally To 4,56,865; Death Toll Reaches 6,685

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,685 on Monday with 27 more people succumbing to the disease in a day, while 1,746 new cases pushed the infection tally to 4,56,865, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that during the same period, 3,093 patients have been discharged following recovery.

"Till now, 4,18,685 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.64 per cent," he said.

There are currently 31,495 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, of which 14,765 are in home isolation, he said, adding 1,746 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in a day.

Noting that the positivity rate has come down, he said, "From March to May 31, the positivity rate was 3.3 per cent. It was 4 per cent in June, 4.2 per cent in July and 4.6 per cent in August. In September, the rate was 4 per cent and 2.1 per cent in October."

Among fresh deaths, the maximum six were reported from Lucknow, four from Meeurt, two each from Bijnore, Kanpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj beside other districts, a health bulletin issued here said.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, maximum 247 were reported from Lucknow, 128 from Gorakhpur, 124 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 122 from Ghaziabad, 115 from Prayagraj and 87 from Varansi, it added.

Since the outbreak of pandemic, maximum 824 people have died in Lucknow, followed by 713 in Kanpur 312 in Varanasi and 308 in Prayagraj, the bulletin stated. So far, over 1.31 crore people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state of which 1.35 lakh were tested on Sunday.

Prasad said in order to tackle post-infection complications, post-COVID care desk will be set up at all district hospitals and non-COVID hospitals. Orders in this regard have been issued, Prasad said. —PTI