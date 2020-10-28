157 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Stands At 17,292

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district''s infection tally to 17,292, official data showed.

The number of active cases reached 1,086 on Wednesday from 1,083 reported on Tuesday, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

As many as 155 patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,139, sixth highest in the state, it showed. The district''s death toll stands at 67 with a mortality rate of 0.38 per cent, slightly down from 0.39 per cent the previous day, according to the official statistics. The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 93.33 per cent from 93.28 per cent on Tuesday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 25,487 on Wednesday from 26,267 on Tuesday, 26,654 on Monday and 27,317 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries in the state reached 4,43,589 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,958, it showed. So far 4,76,034 people have tested positive for the infection in the state, while the recovery rate reached 93.18 per cent on Wednesday, according to government officials. —PTI