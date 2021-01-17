15 IAS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 15 IAS officers, including Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates.

The transfers were announced late Saturday night.

According to an official release, Shiva Kant Dwivedi, who was on waiting list, has been made special secretary Minority Welfare; while special secretary, AYUSH Department, Rajkamal Yadav has been made District Magistrate of Baghpat replacing Shakuntala Gautam, who has been sent as Director, Local Bodies.

Vandana Sharma, Managing Director of Backward Class Finance Development has been made Director, Backward Classes Welfare; while Director, Local Bodies, Kajal has been made Special Secretary, Basic Education.

Special Secretary, Basic Education, Manish Kumar Verma have been sent to Jaunpur as District Magistrate; while Preeti Shukla, Commissioner Vindhyachal Division has been made Secretary Food and Civil Supplies.

Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, who was on waiting list, has been made Commissioner Vindhyachal Division; while Sanjay Kumar, also on the wait list has been made Secretary Finance.

Vikas Gothwal, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has been made Secretary, Department of Infrastructure and Industrial Development; and Anil Kumar, Commissioner of Agra has been made Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

Amit Gupta, Secretary, Medical Education will be the new Commissioner of Agra Division; while Dinesh Singh, District Magistrate Jaunpur has been sent as Commissioner Chitrakoot Dham.

Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner Chitrakoot Dham has been shifted as Commissioner Aligarh Division; and Gauri Shankar Priyadarshi, Commissioner Aligarh Division goes as Secretary Medical Education Department.

--IANS