'Tirupati should vote for TDP to teach Jagan Reddy a lesson'

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President and senior leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu exhorted people in Tirupati to vote for his party to teach Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson.

"So let us keep politics aside and teach the current Andhra CM a lesson to perform better. If we make the TDP win in Tirupati, he will definitely behave well for the rest of the time, whether he will rule for three months or six months and go to jail, that we will leave aside," claimed Atchannaidu.

He said a TDP victory in the yet to be announced forthcoming Parliamentary by-elections is necessary to ensure that Reddy performs well.

The TDP state President said his party has set everything in order, including appointing party committees, to start canvassing for the election.

"We will expose the YSRCP government's evil deeds in all the villages and win. Everybody should cooperate with us in this. Journalists should also cooperate," Atchannaidu opined.

Calling the election a battle between good and evil, justice and injustice, he said the TDP is taking the political contest as a matter of prestige.

"We are taking this election as a prestige issue. We are doing all that we could. If you talk to anyone in Tirupati, they are ready to vote for TDP," he added.

According to Atchannaidu, whatever has happened in Andhra Pradesh was only because of TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu's leadership.

He reminded the people of Tirupati that the party has respect for the town as it is the abode of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Atcahnnaidu alleged that Reddy is intentionally destroying and making the deity unholy and also destroying the entire system.

He referred to pastor Praveen Chakravarthy, arrested for featuring in an alleged seven year old derogatory video in which he talked about destroying tree and stone gods, adding that one needs no proof anymore of his crime which he had himself confessed.

Atchannaidu claimed that Chakravarthy belongs to Reddy's brother-in-law's organisation and works under his leadership.

Reddy's brother-in-law, Brother Anil, is a popular evangelist in the Telugu state.

The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP government did not announce if it had arrested Chakravarthy or what action it took against him.

However, he asserted that the TDP is not against Christians but only against people who try to corner it.

—IANS