CPI(M) protests against assault of senior leader in Tripura

Agartala: The opposition CPI(M) held a protest against the ruling BJP for harassing the senior party leader and former MLA Subrata Chakraborty at Badharghat of the city.

He was allegedly assaulted by a gang of unruly BJP workers. The party in a statement said he was saved by the womenfolk of the area who chased away the attackers and rescued Chakraborty. Senior party leaders including leader of the opposition CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar visited the area and asked police to arrest the trouble mongers.

However, nobody is arrested so far in connection with the case but made extra deployment in the locality. This was the second such incident in Badharghat area in a week. The party's Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Baidya was attacked and the house was ransacked on January 17 last in the same locality. After she took up the matter with Rajya Sabha Chairman police arrested two BJP cadres.

The statement alleged when 70 –yrs old Subrata Chakraborty was returning home in the afternoon from the party office, a group of intoxicated BJP cadres had caught and assaulted him on the road. They pushed into a nearby dilapidated room and warned him to leave CPI(M) if he wants to stay alive. After some time, he somehow managed to come out from their clutch, another group had been waiting outside, chased him with arms and snatched away his mobile.

Meantime, a group of women in the locality assembled and chased the attackers and saved Chakraborty from further assault, the statement added.

