T'gana: Over 21K people take Covid jabs on Friday

Telangana: health officials on Friday administered Covid-19 vaccine to over 21,000 people who are 60 years of age or above, and those with comorbidities in the 45-59 years age group.

On the fifth day of the third phase of the vaccination drive for the two categories, the health department increased the number of sites to 391.



A total of 11,377 beneficiaries took the vaccine at 251 government-run centres while 10,449 received the jab at private facilities.

The coverage was 96 per cent at government centre and 88 per cent at private facilities.

With this, the health authorities in the state have so far vaccinated 71,588 elderly and people with comorbidities.

Director Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that from Saturday, vaccination for the priority groups will be conducted at all district hospitals, area hospitals, community health centres and designated private hospitals.

The priority groups will be vaccinated across the state in designated government/private Covid vaccination centres by online registration or on the spot registration.

Meanwhile, the health authorities also continued vaccinating Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs). On Friday, 1,208 HCWs were given first dose and 6,480 second dose. A total of 405 FLWs received first dose while 11 were administered second dose.

In all, the authorities have so far given first dose to 2,01,371 HCWs and second dose to 1,63,448. A total of 99,023 FLWs received first dose and 42 received second dose.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state so far mounted to 5,35,472.

