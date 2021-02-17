Telugu short film 'Manasanamaha' at Crystal Palace International Film Fest

Hyderabad: The Telugu short film Manasanamaha is the only film from India across categories to be premiered at the prestigious London-based Crystal Palace International Film Festival.

Deepak Reddy's film stars newcomers Viraj Ashwin and Drishika Chander and chronicles the narrative of Surya, who gives an insider view of his past three relationships. Each story represents three different seasons -- chaithra (summer), varsha (monsoon) and seetha (winter).

"I am extremely happy to know that 'Manasanamaha' is the only film representing India at this year's Crystal Palace Film Festival's international bracket. It is quite the honour and surely exciting to be part of the UK's coolest festival which is also amongst the world's top 25 film festivals," said director Reddy.

—IANS